About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

별도의 배경지식이 필요하지 않으며, 누구나 수강하실 수 있습니다.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • 지속 가능한 도시에 대한 지식을 함양한다.

  • 녹색 경제의 동력으로서의 지속 가능한 도시의 가능성과 난관에 대한 비판적 사고를 기른다.

  • 도시화, 탈탄소화, 지속가능성 사이의 관계를 보다 깊이 이해한다.</p></div>

  • 지속 가능한 도시를 평가하기 위해 시스템 사고를 활용하는 능력을 갖춘다.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

별도의 배경지식이 필요하지 않으며, 누구나 수강하실 수 있습니다.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
Korean

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Lund University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

도시 변화

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 27 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

도시 인프라

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

도시 실험

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

도시 라이프스타일

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder