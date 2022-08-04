Lund University was founded in 1666 and has for a number of years been ranked among the world’s top 100 universities. The University has 47 700 students and 7 500 staff based in Lund, Sweden. Lund University unites tradition with a modern, dynamic, and highly international profile. With eight different faculties and numerous research centres and specialized institutes, Lund is the strongest research university in Sweden and one of Scandinavia's largest institutions for education and research. The university annually attracts a large number of international students and offers a wide range of courses and programmes taught in English.
In addition, International Institute for Industrial Environmental Economics (IIIEE) is part of the university and works to advance strategies for sustainable solutions through cutting edge interdisciplinary research, high-quality innovative education, and effective communication and strong partnerships.