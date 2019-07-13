About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Sustainable Cities and Communities Specialization
Beginner Level

The course is open to anyone without prerequisite.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Increased knowledge on sustainable cities.

  • Improved critical thinking on the opportunities and challenges for sustainable cities as engines for greening the economy.

  • Deeper understanding of the relationship between urbanization, decarbonisation and sustainability.

  • Expanded ability to use systems thinking to assess sustainable cities.

Skills you will gain

  • Systems Thinking
  • sustainable development
  • city futures
Instructors

Offered by

Lund University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Urban Transformation

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 27 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Urban Infrastructure

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Urban Experimentation

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Urban Lifestyles

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GREENING THE ECONOMY: SUSTAINABLE CITIES

About the Sustainable Cities and Communities Specialization

Sustainable Cities and Communities

Frequently Asked Questions

