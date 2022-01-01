- Energy
Sustainable Cities and Communities Specialization
Boost your knowledge, understanding and skills for navigating urban transformations and creating sustainable cities and communities in countries across the world.
What you will learn
Increased knowledge on sustainable cities and communities.
Deeper understanding of the relationship between urbanization, decarbonisation and sustainability.
Improved critical thinking on the opportunities and challenges for sustainable cities and communities as engines for greening the economy.
Expanded ability to use systems thinking to assess sustainable cities and communities.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners are introduced to key facts and insights about sustainable cities and communities as engines for greening the economy, then tasked with developing this understanding through readings and practice exercises that highlight the role of urban living labs in creating sustainable cities and communities. Specifically, you will learn: how to work with greening the economy through cities and communities; how to design and implement urban living labs for accelerating change in cities and communities; how to build resilience and create a host of benefits from nature-based solutions in cities and communities; and how to influence consumption patterns in cities and communities through sharing practices . Further documentaries and quizzes will provide you with critical thinking and a broader and deeper perspective that are essential to understanding and creating sustainable cities and communities.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Greening the Economy: Sustainable Cities
How can we shape our urban development towards sustainable and prosperous futures?
Urban Nature: Connecting Cities, Sustainability and Innovation
How can we work with nature to design and build our cities?
Cities and Consumption: Urban Sustainability and the Sharing Economy
How can we govern consumption and the sharing economy in our cities?
Lund University
Lund University was founded in 1666 and has for a number of years been ranked among the world’s top 100 universities. The University has 47 700 students and 7 500 staff based in Lund, Sweden. Lund University unites tradition with a modern, dynamic, and highly international profile. With eight different faculties and numerous research centres and specialized institutes, Lund is the strongest research university in Sweden and one of Scandinavia's largest institutions for education and research. The university annually attracts a large number of international students and offers a wide range of courses and programmes taught in English.
