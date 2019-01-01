Prof. LENA NEIJ conducts research on the dynamics of energy systems and analyses governance and policies for more sustainable development. The core issue for her is the assessment of technical change, including the development, introduction, and diffusion of new technology, and policy measures for effecting and accelerating technical change. Her research, which is system based and interdisciplinary, focuses on energy for sustainability in terms of renewable energy technologies, energy efficiency, sustainable buildings, sustainable urban development and a green energy economy. Lena is the Director of the International Institute for Industrial Environmental Economics (IIIEE) at Lund University and she also holds a UNESCO Chair in Education for Sustainable Development.