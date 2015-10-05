About this Course

Beginner Level

The course is open to anyone without prerequisite.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction: what is a green economy and why is it important?

Week 2

Individual choices

Week 3

Business strategies

Week 4

Sustainable cities

