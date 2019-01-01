Profile

Dr. Håkan Rodhe

Associate Professor

    Dr. HÅKAN RODHE has a background in chemical engineering and he has been active in the environmental management and policy field for over 20 years. He is an Associate Professor and a founding faculty member at the International Institute for Industrial Environmental Economics (IIIEE) at Lund University, Sweden. His research interests are in resource efficiency, cleaner production and the creation of structures and incentives for implementation in industry – in an international context. He is Head of Educational Programs at the IIIEE managing the Environmental Management and Policy Master Program and the Master Program in Environmental Sciences, Policy and Management.

    Greening the Economy: Lessons from Scandinavia

