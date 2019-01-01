Dr. LUIS MUNDACA is an environmental economist who is interested in climate change, energy, resource efficiency and development. He is a Professor at the International Institute for Industrial Environmental Economics (IIIEE) at Lund University, Sweden. He has over 20 years of academic and professional experience. He has taught at the IIIEE since 2004. Recent areas of his research include green energy economy, behavioural policy interventions and sustainable economic welfare. Luis has advised international agencies, numerous companies and governmental agencies across the Americas and in Europe. Luis has been a Lead Author for the Global Energy Assessment. He has also been a Lead and Contributing Author for the 5th IPCC Assessment Report on Climate Change Mitigation (Working Group III). Luis is Associate Editor for the journal Climate and Development.