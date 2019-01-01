Profile

Prof. Oksana Mont

Professor

    Bio

    Prof. Oksana Mont is a researcher on sustainable consumption and production in food, mobility and housing sectors. In addition, she looks at innovative business models with sustainable lifestyles and sustainable consumption policy. She leads projects on the role of policy and governance in shaping everyday choices of individuals, businesses, and organisations. Moreover, she is the Director of the PhD programme at the International Institute for Industrial Environmental Economics (IIIEE) at Lund University. Oksana has published more than 30 academic articles and is author of more than 30 reports written for the Swedish EPA, European Environmental Agency, Nordic Council of Ministers and Energy Agency and the Swedish Transport Authority and contributed to the work of UNEP and other international organisations. She was an international expert in Task Force on Sustainable Consumption and Green Development of the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development. She is the first professor in sustainable consumption and production in Sweden and appears often in Swedish media. She is a member of several Advisory and Scientific Committees, including the Green Leap Initiative at KTH. She is a member of the Editorial Board for International Journal of Sustainable Society and Journal of Remanufacturing. She is also an evaluator for a number of funding agencies, including the European Research Council.

    Courses

    Greening the Economy: Lessons from Scandinavia

