Profile

Dr. Peter Arnfalk

Associate Professor

Bio

Dr. PETER ARNFALK is an Associate Professor at the International Institute for Industrial Environmental Economics (IIIEE). He holds a PhD in Industrial Environmental Economics from the IIIEE, a postdoc from NIMC, Tsukuba (Japan) and an MSc in Chemical Engineering. His main research area is green ICT with a focus on effects from technology applications. He has been involved in Green ICT projects for the European Commission, the Swedish Innovation Agency, the Swedish Transport Administration and the Swedish Energy Agency. Peter lectures in the areas of Green ICT and Sustainable Transport Systems, and he has extensive experience of developing, designing and teaching distance education. He is currently leading the Greening the Economy MOOC.

Courses

Greening the Economy: Lessons from Scandinavia

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder