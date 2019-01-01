Dr. PETER ARNFALK is an Associate Professor at the International Institute for Industrial Environmental Economics (IIIEE). He holds a PhD in Industrial Environmental Economics from the IIIEE, a postdoc from NIMC, Tsukuba (Japan) and an MSc in Chemical Engineering. His main research area is green ICT with a focus on effects from technology applications. He has been involved in Green ICT projects for the European Commission, the Swedish Innovation Agency, the Swedish Transport Administration and the Swedish Energy Agency. Peter lectures in the areas of Green ICT and Sustainable Transport Systems, and he has extensive experience of developing, designing and teaching distance education. He is currently leading the Greening the Economy MOOC.