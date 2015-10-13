MM
Oct 5, 2015
Amazing and inspiring. Especially love the interviews at the end of each week. Very good pace and amount of information. Teacher are experts in their field. Love every minute of the lecturers!
YM
Oct 17, 2020
Great course! I love how well organised it is, and how everything is (from assignments to course setup) explained. As someone who is new to the field, I found the material very accessible.
Oct 13, 2015
A must course for every responsible and aware citizen. Great learning on how to opt for green choices in everyday life, avoid blind consumption, contribute to greener economic growth.
Dec 6, 2015
Really great course!
I loved the way the course is organized- the whole idea of exploring sustainability on different levels (individual, business, city and nation). As you move from one module to the next, the material builds on each other. It's just organized really effectively, and helps the learner see not only the complexity of the issue, but also how sustainability can me addressed at every level of society.
Along with the lecture videos, this course has a "compendium" that is a bit like a textbook for the course. This, I thought, was a great idea. It made the material more accessible, because you can read over it to recap, or if you can't watch the videos. I also loved that the compendium had all these links and videos, which really enriched the learning experience for me. This is definitely something that other Coursera courses should try.
Finally, the assignments were a really nice way to explore how the ideas in the course have been applied around the world.
Overall, really fantastic course. Highly recommend to anyone interested in environmental sustainability, development and economics!
Dec 27, 2020
I found this course, like all the courses related to sustainable development proprosed by Lund university, very good. They encompass the entire subject, explore sufficiently the subjects - neither simplistic, nor too deeply for beginners.
Besides, a wide range of MOOCS are proposed by this university
Jun 7, 2020
Very nicely structured the course by segregating into various departments like individual, organisation, city and policy wise. It really helped to look at the same problem differently.
Jun 12, 2020
Excellent course! The level is exactly on the meeting point of graspability for people of various backgrounds and expert knowledge. I really like the organisation of the course into five clear structured weeks/chapters which are further divided into recorded short lectures, interviews, readings, quiz and an assignment. The course compendium is a wonderful and very useful complement of the course, I would learn significantly less without it. Aside updates required by newly emerging data/knowledge in the area, I would not change anything about the course! Thank you for it!
Jun 22, 2021
Great content, supporting materials and 'external reference' articles covered in the Compendium too - to keep as a reference. Wk5 was the weakest in terms of the lectures - I believe because as the scale grows to the international level the actual attributes and specifics become less...'specific' and harder to actually communicate & articulate to the online learner. However, overall all - Excellent. I guess a 'refresh' is likely in the pipeline too - which I would enrol for too. Thanks to all who participated and created this course.
May 12, 2019
I thoroughly enjoyed this course and learned so many important factors about how developing a green economy works. The format of the course was broken down into chewable bites that were easily digestible despite the density of the content. I believe it was challenging yet doable. I would highly recommend the class to anyone who’s interested in improving their community, is involved in policy making, running a business or just interested in how to make the world a better place.
Nov 11, 2017
Great course for anyone interested in sustainability. The lessons provide a clear view of the progress made in the Scandinavian countries. The assignments will help you to design your own picture of sustainable businesses and cities. I recommend this course as well as the second course in this serie Greening the Economy: Sustainable cities. I took both and was surprised by the quality and the fact that the information is still presented comprehensively.
Sep 3, 2020
I loved it. It's a great and concise course that addresses several interdepedent topics in regards green economy, sustainability, circular economy and sustainable development. A must have compendium for any citizen of this world that wishes to understand where the world/politics/citizens/companies should be aiming towards, in order to become a better society, protect the environment and in turn, regain a better world to live in.
Sep 26, 2015
The course s outstanding; well designed , interesting and well presented but it should be with statement of accomplishments. Because in third world countries, the concept of online open courses will take time to gain acceptance. So in order to prove the "Worth" of these course, they demand documentary proof. 49$ is big amount ( 1$ =104 PKR) in 3rd world countries, so its not possible to pay for one course.
Jun 14, 2016
At first, I thought some views and methods could be ahead of conditions of my country. Because there is a significant difference in society behaviors and challenges. Whereas I understood more the lessons, I saw that there are brilliant and useful ideas and experiments for my city also. Some of them can be applicable and some of others of them are already doing. I'd like to thank to all teachers.
Sep 27, 2021
A great experience indeed! It was a bit difficult to manage both academics and my online learning but the lectures and assignments wee flexible enough and encouraged me to finish this course. Coming from India I was so fascinated by the scandinavian countries and I wanted to learn more about them. This course was truly the best and I so glad I was able to learn a lot of things from this course.
May 16, 2021
A very good course, building up the difficulty level by each week.
I was particularly impressed by Prof Thomas Lindhqvist. The other lecturers were good, too, but I had real difficulties understanding the accents (and words) of the Eastern European staff.
Taking this course was a real pleasure and I will enroll in the the University's next course on the "Circular Economy" very soon.
Jun 24, 2017
I love the quality of the videos in terms of content and the way it was packaged. It's very appealing and interesting. I love the materials and the interviews. It's very relevant and inspiring. There really are a lot of lessons to learn from Scandinavia in terms of greening the economy. Thank you for making this course available to learners all over the world.
Mar 29, 2019
It's an eye opener for me. So many new innovation around the world about green energy, renewable energy, organic foods , recycling of waste and how to stop food wastage are new knowledge i have gained.
I have start campaigning for green energy in my neighbourbood and i will intensify it the more. Thank you for this great opportunity to learn new things
Jun 18, 2016
Aún no lo acabo pero me está encantando. Es de los mejores que he tomado y estoy aprendiendo demasiado. La modalidad para las tareas, de tener que calificar las tareas de tus compañeros, me parece una excelente dinámica para "obligarnos" a realizar las tareas al mismo tiempo que aprendemos más y se vuelve más colaborativo con los demás estudiantes.
Nov 25, 2018
The course has explanations that are easy to follow. It offers a wide overview and information that helps the students become active actors towards greening the economy. The mentors are always there replying at the forums, so it feels as a real well-oriented community.
The course would get better if it has an actualization of some data.
Sep 12, 2016
My favorite course online this far (I have enrolled in 200+ and completed 50+ of them)! Great content, great instructors, fair and reasonable assignments. This course should be a must for everybody on this planet. I highly highly recommend it. I already loved Scandinavian countries, but now I also like Lund University a lot!
Oct 26, 2015
I enjoyed the course. The available teaching materials and presentations were very good and helped me better understand the sustainable concepts and initiatives carried out in the countries of Scandinavia and that can serve as examples for other countries, especially developing countries like Brazil.
tvillarim@gmail.com
Feb 9, 2021
Excellent , well structured course with clear thoughts on how various stakeholders eg. individual, organization, city , and country can work towards circular economy, Green Principals of economy . This course also sanitizes us to required changes at every level of society for a greener society .
Sep 29, 2015
Its really useful course , it helps me to understand what are doing in this planet. and what to do to reduce the side effect of everything in this world.
Thanks for the people who made this course available to so many people around the world.
Thanks you Kes McCormick , and all the team
Oct 5, 2020
Pude aprender muito sobre como construir uma economia sustentável, a partir de ensinamento vindo de países que são referências no assunto. Acredito que para construirmos uma sociedade mais limpa e igual devemos construir um pensamento sustentável como foi mostrado no curso!
Jun 12, 2020
Excellent course, great material (videos, documents and links), I think it shows a very complete vision of the green economy in Scandinavia. Now it is my turn to spread the word and to work in the its aplication her in my city.
Thanks and regards from Mérida, México.
Oct 9, 2015
I hope you make a longer version of this, maybe a part 2 and 3, it is so very well done and incredibly interesting I really enjoy the expirience and learn many things of interest, the interviews where so good and helpful, keep up the great job
Jun 10, 2020
Excellent course. A wide variety of sustainability issues and solutions are addressed by a range of excellent lecturers. Video, compendium and other recommended reading are very valuable too and help to explore the topics in more detail.