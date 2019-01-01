Dr. CHARLOTTE LEIRE has a background in business management and environmental policy and she is a lecturer at the International Institute for Industrial Environmental Economics (IIIEE) at Lund University, Sweden. Her focus areas are eco-labelling and green public procurement and she has been engaged in national efforts to promote eco-labelling and green public procurement as well as international efforts under the lead of UNEP. Charlotte is part of the project team for the Greening the Economy MOOC.