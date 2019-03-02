This course gives you immediate access to the world leading sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) practices. Scandinavian firms dominate the major sustainability and CSR performance indicators including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). In this course we explore the concepts of sustainability and CSR and focus attention on how Scandinavian firms, like Novo Nordisk, have achieved superior sustainability and CSR performances. We consider what lessons can be drawn by managers and firms irrespective of where they may be located in the world.
Centrally located in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, Copenhagen Business School (CBS) is one of the largest business schools in Europe with close to 23,000 students. CBS offers world-class research-based degree programs at undergraduate, graduate, and PhD levels as well as executive and other post experience programs.
Introduction to Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)
Scandinavia: An Introduction
Scandinavian Leadership & Management
Case study of a Scandinavian sustainability leader: Novo Nordisk
Thoroughly enjoyed as the course and it questioned my pre-existing notions about sustainability and corporate social responsibility. Very insightful conversations and interviews!!
Excellent course with cohesive approach to teaching the concepts
It's can be help to learn about the CSR in detail with the help of other experience.
Amazing view from a different perspective in Scandinavian, it would be a challenge but worth a try to apply these ideas to local context. Engaging and interesting course and definitely worth my time
