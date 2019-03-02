About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Copenhagen Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 55 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Scandinavia: An Introduction

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Scandinavian Leadership & Management

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Case study of a Scandinavian sustainability leader: Novo Nordisk

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 29 min)

TOP REVIEWS FROM SUSTAINABLE VIKINGS: SUSTAINABILITY & CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY IN SCANDINAVIA

