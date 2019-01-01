Dr. Robert Strand is the Executive Director of the Center for Responsible Business and member of the faculty at the University of California-Berkeley Haas School of Business. He is also Assistant Professor of Leadership & Sustainability with the Copenhagen Business School. Prior to joining academia, Robert spent a decade in industry with IBM and Boston Scientific in a range of roles in manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, strategy, and investor relations. With his wife Sarah, he is the proud parent of two wonderful boys, Mikkel (3 years) and Jonas (1 year).