TM
Jul 16, 2020
Amazing view from a different perspective in Scandinavian, it would be a challenge but worth a try to apply these ideas to local context. Engaging and interesting course and definitely worth my time
SP
Mar 2, 2019
It's can be help to learn about the CSR in detail with the help of other experience.
By Peter S•
Feb 25, 2018
This course offers a great value for both students with general interest in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability as well as experienced professionals who are looking for a refreshed perspective. I particularly appreciated the structure of the course, the quality of the content and the thoughtful insights that the guests shared with the students. The course has inspired me to think about practical applications of Scandinavian management practices in my local context and left me positively energized about the future of CSR and sustainability.
By Maria R P•
Nov 24, 2018
Scandinavian companies- like Novo Nordisk are important voices in the world of sustainability. I appreciated the courses deep dive into cultural and social values as well as institutional values of the organization. When you are trying to embed a sustainable vision in an organization, these are helpful lessons to consider.
By Andreas K•
Apr 1, 2019
Excellent course, explaining why scandinavian companies are often a very good place to work and why they are also sucessful despite high wages and short working hours. Sustainability will be an increasingly important factor everywhere, so learn from the best.
By Philipp N•
Feb 22, 2019
Very good online course with interesting info and interviews. The content is well prepared and the speaker(s) talk(s) very clearly and understandable! Nice job!!
By Sanjivani R P•
Mar 3, 2019
By Nicole N•
Mar 18, 2018
Great content and very interesting course with a lot of good examples
By Hussain B•
May 27, 2019
Excellent course with cohesive approach to teaching the concepts
By Aju g•
Dec 10, 2018
loved this content, will definitely come for more
By ASHISH M•
Feb 25, 2019
Nice course . . .
By Maria B P•
Mar 1, 2018
Inspiring !
By Jessica A•
Mar 13, 2020
Robert, I thoroughly enjoyed the entire course. It would be fabulous to learn a bit more about triple-bottom line economics and what steps an organization needs to take to switch from its current financial model to a more CSR-based model. I don't know if that exists, or if the org starts by setting aside a budget for the exploratory phase and then assigns budget (with accountability goals and targets) as time passes?
Thanks,
Jessica
By Fabien R•
Apr 24, 2020
Please let me share my appreciation for following this course and gratitude towards Robert Strand and the Copenhagen Business School for the high level of its content. I’ve enjoyed much the tone used by the lecturer and guest speakers, the well-paced rhythm, the documentation made available and the valued added teaching. I had the chance to contribute and learned as well from other students’ own contributions.
By Mardelle j C•
Jul 18, 2019
Excellent course for anyone who is looking to expand their knowledge of how to be part of the Sustainable Business agenda. This course reinforced much of what I know and also provided evidence of how and why sustainabile practices work in Scandinavia - and can work everywhere else.
By Arvind P D•
Sep 10, 2021
Prof. Robert Strand's simple and engaging style helped in understanding the fundamentals of Sustainability, Corporate Social Responsibility and Governance. The course also gave an overview of how sustainability is practiced in the Scandinavian countries.
By Stephen C•
Oct 25, 2019
Interesting, informative, and a fantastic point of comparison for CSR activities elsewhere. In particular, I found deep parallels with the B Corporation movement that were valuable to my ongoing learning journey.
By Madeline P•
Dec 19, 2019
Very interesting overview of the subject. Good mix of interviews and lectures. Combined general economic learning and Scandinavian specific topics. I really enjoyed this course and the way it was presented!
By Tan K M•
Jul 17, 2020
By Alan A A C•
Jul 1, 2020
One of the best course about CSR and Sustainability, offer and global review in Scandinavian context
By Emily C•
Nov 9, 2021
The actual course material was great, but the final grading system is severely flawed. On two questions with a scale of 0-4, with 2 being 'sufficient response', you will fail if you lose more than 1 point. Thus being rated 'strong response' on two questions by your peers, you will still fail the course. On resubmitting you go back into the queue and enter an endless cycle of your study time expiring and being repeatedly failed by well meaning peers who probably think they are giving you a good score.
By Kristin B•
Sep 20, 2019
Very good content and camera. Very interesting interviews with business leaders and experts. I liked everything except that I would have liked to sometimes go even more in detail. More analysis and evaluation of Scandinavian business cultures and more figures would have been nice.
By balaji s•
Apr 7, 2020
Thoroughly enjoyed as the course and it questioned my pre-existing notions about sustainability and corporate social responsibility. Very insightful conversations and interviews!!
By Kristiina K•
Oct 25, 2020
Gave a good overview of Scandinavian approach and social responsibility core values. Very well structured and easy to follow.
By Nicola S•
Sep 10, 2019
Very informative course content.
By Shyam G•
Apr 14, 2020
Nice intro to Sustainability in Scandinavia and Scandinavian culture. A bit repetitive and very focused on a single company (it would have been good to compare against what other good and poor CSR performers in the region are doing). Not a particularly taxing course (takes a couple of days to go through) and very easy (almost insultingly) assessments.