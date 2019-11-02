About this Course

What you will learn

  • Assess business decisions using metrics including financial maximization, shareholder value, customer well-being, and societal impact

  • Apply the principles and tools of complex systems thinking to sustainable business challenges and/or opportunities

  • Identify and evaluate strategies, processes and leadership techniques that enable successful sustainability transitions in a business context

Skills you will gain

  • Sustainability
  • Corporate Social Responsibility
  • Ethics
Macquarie University

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Global Master of Business Administration (Global MBA) from Macquarie University. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

The nature of sustainability

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 18 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Concerns with business impacts

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Strategic responses to sustainability

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

The difficulty of being ethical in organisations

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Strategising: Management for Global Competitive Advantage Specialization

Strategising: Management for Global Competitive Advantage

