Strategising: Management for Global Competitive Advantage Specialization
Future-proof your business strategy. Strategic management, global supply chain management, disruptive innovation, and sustainability
What you will learn
Analyse how technology and innovation can disrupt and reshape your organisation
Evaluate the different ways supply chains can effectively meet your customer's demands
Understand the different strategies that your organisation can implement in order to remain competitive
Develop your understanding of how organisations can make positive contributions to society while effectively maintaining their bottom line
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
Supply chain management: Be global
Businesses and their supply chains are facing increasing competition and uncertainty in what is now a truly globalised trade environment. To remain competitive, organisations need to think globally – ensuring supply chains meet customer demands while minimising costs and maximising responsiveness. From a strategic perspective, this involves making important trade-off decisions between cost, quality and flexibility of supply chains. Via structured learning activities (video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts and written assessments) this course will equip you with the future-focused capabilities needed to design and manage effective, sustainable and efficient global supply chains of tomorrow.
Innovation and emerging technology: Be disruptive
‘Disruption’ has become a buzz word in the business world. But what is a disruptive change-maker? In this course you will learn how to deploy disruptive strategic thinking to develop or protect your organisation’s competitive advantage. The most innovative and successful companies have all fundamentally disrupted and reshaped existing industries, or created completely new ones. But which strategies and technologies can you use to be disruptive and take the next step for your organisation? Via structured learning activities (video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts and written assessments) you will enhance your ability to think strategically and become your organisation’s disruptive change-maker.
Global sustainability and corporate social responsibility: Be sustainable
It is no longer acceptable for organisations to focus entirely on financial success if they are to be competitive on the global stage. As corporate scandals continue to make headlines, you will expand your strategic thinking beyond your organisation’s competitive financial environment to consider its broader impact on society. You will grapple with the conflicting outcomes of maximising financial return and societal impact as you develop the skills to create a balance that is sustainable. Through structured learning activities (video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts and written assessments) you will gain an appreciation of how important sustainability will be for every organisation in the future – and how to achieve it.
Strategic management: Be competitive
The ability to think strategically in today’s global, high-tech business environment is critical to ensuring your organisation survives – and grows – into the future. By breaking down business strategy and value creation to its essential elements, you’ll develop your strategic thinking skills. And through structured learning activities including video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts and written assessments you’ll discover how to improve your organisation’s competitiveness. This course focuses on the key principles behind the latest thinking in value co-creation, strategy and marketing, and teaches you how to apply them. By learning how to continuously plan, monitor, analyse and assess all that is necessary for an organisation to meet its goals and objectives, you will be better prepared to take your organisation forward in a viable strategic direction.
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
