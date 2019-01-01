Dr. Mehrdokht (Medo) Pournader received her PhD from MGSM in 2017 with more than 10 publications in prestigious journals and conferences of Operations and Supply Chain Management during her PhD candidacy. She is an expert specialist in problem solving, optimizing and decision making in supply chain, logistics and operations management. Mehrdokht has contributed to several national projects of supply chain and operations management as a research consultant in Iran. She is a recipient of Australian government and Macquarie University scholarships for her research excellence.