About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • 글로벌 공급망의 효과성에 영향을 미치는 핵심 동인을 파악함

  • 기업 전략 및 공급망 전략에 부합하는 공급망 네트워크를 개발함

  • 글로벌 공급망 관리의 핵심 성공 요인, 함정, 위기 등을 파악함

  • 글로벌 공급망 운영의 지속 가능성을 평가함

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Macquarie University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

글로벌 시장에서의 전략적 공급망 관리

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

글로벌 공급망의 물류 동인

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

글로벌 공급망 네트워크 설계의 원칙

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

글로벌 시장에서의 소싱 결정

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

