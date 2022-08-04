기업과 공급망은 이제 진정으로 세계화된 무역 환경에서 점점 더 치열해지는 경쟁과 불확실성에 직면하고 있습니다. 기업들은 경쟁력을 유지하기 위해 글로벌한 사고방식을 가져야 합니다. 즉, 비용을 최소화하고 시장 대응력을 극대화하면서 고객 요구를 만족시켜야 합니다. 전략적 관점에서 공급망의 비용, 품질 및 유연성 사이에서 중요한 절충 결정을 내리는 것이 포함됩니다. 본 과정은 구조화된 학습 활동(동영상 강의, 퀴즈, 토론 프롬프트, 평가)을 통해 효과적이고 지속 가능하며 효율적인 글로벌 공급망을 설계 및 관리할 수 있는 미래 지향적 역량을 갖추게 합니다.
What you will learn
글로벌 공급망의 효과성에 영향을 미치는 핵심 동인을 파악함
기업 전략 및 공급망 전략에 부합하는 공급망 네트워크를 개발함
글로벌 공급망 관리의 핵심 성공 요인, 함정, 위기 등을 파악함
글로벌 공급망 운영의 지속 가능성을 평가함
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
글로벌 시장에서의 전략적 공급망 관리
글로벌 공급망의 물류 동인
글로벌 공급망 네트워크 설계의 원칙
글로벌 시장에서의 소싱 결정
