In business, logistics is the coordination of the activities within the supply chain that move products from suppliers to consumers. Savvy logistics management is important because it enables businesses to keep costs low while meeting customer demand as quickly and efficiently as possible.
Logistics networks have three core elements: transportation, warehousing, and inventory. The transportation of materials and resources to the production plant is called inbound logistics, while outbound logistics oversee the transportation and distribution of products to customers. Warehouse management is the storage of finished goods before their distribution to final consumers, and the related field of inventory management seeks to keep supplies at the levels needed to satisfy forecast consumer demand.
As the recent COVID-19 pandemic has shown, maintaining reliable logistics networks becomes more important but also more challenging during unexpected events. As a result, the importance and value of supply chain risk management strategies like redundancy and diversification is more recognized than ever as a means to reduce vulnerability and enhance resilience.
Especially in today’s era of global supply chains and online sales, any business that creates and sells products needs expertise in logistics. From warehouse managers to quality control inspectors, understanding logistics is important, and especially important for those in upper level positions of responsibility like operations managers and chief operations officers.
Professionals with deep expertise in logistics may become a logistician, who is responsible for analyzing and organizing a company’s entire supply chain. Logisticians need strong communication skills to interact with the many sectors of the fast-paced supply chain economy. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, they earn a median salary of $74,750 per year, and their job growth is expected to be as fast as average due to the need for goods transportation in the increasingly global economy.
Yes. Coursera has a wide range of online courses and Specializations on logistics and related topics like supply chain analytics, principles, and management. By offering these courses from top-ranked institutions like Rutgers the State University of New Jersey and the Georgia Institute of Technology, Coursera gives you the opportunity to take advantage of the low cost of online learning without sacrificing the quality of your education.
And, with the ability to view course materials and complete coursework remotely on a flexible schedule, online learning makes organizing your educational logistics within your existing work or family obligations easy.
Entry-level work in the logistics industry can be beneficial when studying logistics. This could mean you've worked as a delivery person, dispatcher, or clerk for a company that offers third-party logistical solutions or a company that handles its own logistics. Any sort of business background, whether you took high school or college-level courses or worked in the business world can also be helpful. Experience in systems engineering and supply chain management can also help you better understand logistics. Because working in logistics often means working with people in marketing, procurement, finance, and sales, any knowledge you have of these fields can help you along when studying. A customer service background is also helpful. Many people who have been in the military find that it's easier to learn logistics because of the experiences they've had while serving.
A person who can multitask and who pays close attention to detail is best suited for a role in logistics. Because communication is a constant in the logistics field, you'll need to have good written and verbal skills. You'll also need to be a problem-solver who is not afraid to step up when something goes wrong. That means you'll need good critical thinking skills too. Those who study logistics should be customer service-oriented, and, of course, you must have a logistical way of thinking.
Learning logistics is right for you if you want a career that allows you to coordinate a company's supply chain. You must have the ability to solve minor problems as well as take a comprehensive approach to your work. While you may work in any industry, you'll often be part of a fast-paced environment that leaves little room for error. A passion for customer service is also necessary. In the logistics world, you'll be in constant contact with customers, clients, colleagues, and suppliers, finding ways to meet all of their needs while maximizing profits at the same time.