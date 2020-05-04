As a human being, we all consume products and/or services all the time. This morning you got up and ate your breakfast, e.g., eggs, milk, bread, fresh fruits, and the like. After the breakfast, you drove your car to work or school. At your office, you used your computer, perhaps equipped with 27” LCD monitor. During your break, you drank a cup of coffee and played with your iPhone. So on and so forth. You probably take it for granted that you can enjoy all of these products. But if you take a closer look at how each of these products can be made and eventually delivered to you, you will realize that each one of these is no short of miracle. For example, which fruit do you like? Consider fresh strawberries. In order for the strawberries to be on your breakfast table, there must be numerous functions, activities, transactions, and people involved in planting, cultivating, delivering, and consuming strawberries. Moreover, all of these functions, activities, transactions, and people are connected as an integral chain, through which physical products like strawberries themselves and virtual elements such as information and communication flow back and forth constantly. By grouping related functions or activities, we have a supply chain, comprised of four primary functions such as supplier, manufacturer, distributor, and finally consumer. A supply chain is essentially a value chain.
Supply Chain Management: A Learning PerspectiveKorea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Supply Chain Risk Management
- Supply Chain
- Inventory
Offered by
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) was established in 1971 by the Korean government as the nation’s first research-intensive graduate school for science, engineering and technology. It has now grown into one of the world’s best universities, delivering top notch education and research programs for undergraduate and graduate students. KAIST encourages interdisciplinary and convergent research across a wide spectrum of disciplines, as well as strong collaborations with industry and global institutions.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Re-opening Introduction
In this chapter, Professor Bowon Kim briefly introduces students to this course. It is about philosophical and moral foundation of a supply chain management.
Introduction to Value, Value Creation, and Supply Chain Management
In this chapter, we will learn what a supply chain is, what supply chain management is all about, and why it is important to grasp the fundamentals of supply chain management in creating real value for the customers.
Management Capability
Effective SCM requires the firm to have strong operations capabilities. One can group various operations capabilities into three representative capabilities: Controllability, flexibility, and integrating capability. In order to be competitive in the market, the firm must retain high levels of these capabilities. In this chapter, we will discuss what the management capabilities are and the relationship among these capabilities.
Learning Perspective
Learning is an essential part of any creative activity. In this chapter, we will learn what the learning capability is and its dynamics in supply chain management. We will also look into the learning propensity model and how the learning processes influence the performance of a supply chain system.
Reviews
- 5 stars75.99%
- 4 stars18.68%
- 3 stars3.25%
- 2 stars1.03%
- 1 star1.03%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT: A LEARNING PERSPECTIVE
Definitely 5 - stars rating. You don't want to turn off your computer or watch Youtube videos anymore once you've entered this course. Definitely an excellent headstart in Supply Chain Management.
Exellent tutor and a wealth of information.Thanks to all stakeholders especially Coursera for this amazing platform and KAIST for the course material.Be blessed.
I am a novice Finance & Accounting professional working in one of the manufacturing industries in Bangladesh. This course has been a great one for me! Thanks to KAIST as well as Coursera!
I was really an honor to have certification under KAIST and professor Bowon Kim, it was really a great experience to have this certification under your guidance. Thank you.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.