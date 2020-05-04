About this Course

31,721 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Supply Chain Risk Management
  • Supply Chain
  • Inventory
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(5,740 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Re-opening Introduction

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 69 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Value, Value Creation, and Supply Chain Management

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 76 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Management Capability

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 104 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Learning Perspective

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 87 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT: A LEARNING PERSPECTIVE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder