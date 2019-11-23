AA
Apr 18, 2020
This course contains all important concepts to know in SCM.i hope this course makes a foundation to apply in your work . Thanks to Our Mr. Kim who taught us in a very simple way and very elaboratey.
May 4, 2020
Definitely 5 - stars rating. You don't want to turn off your computer or watch Youtube videos anymore once you've entered this course. Definitely an excellent headstart in Supply Chain Management.
By Agus M•
Nov 23, 2019
The course is very clear and the contents are value, I have clear understanding of many things about SCM after this course, many thanks and highly appreciated
By Prasanth B•
Jul 9, 2019
I really enjoyed this course. This course really helped to gain theoretical knowledge about Supply Chain Management and the different factors involved in it. I liked the real-life practical examples of companies given by Professor Bowon Kim and he is absolutely awesome at teaching and explains things so well. I can tell he genuinely cared about making the material interesting to everyone. I would recommend this course to whoever wants to gain knowledge in the field of Supply chain management.
By Meet P•
Apr 4, 2017
Thank you for giving me excellent information on supply chain management.It is very helpful course for me. Thank you Korea advanced institute of science and technology and coursera.
By Aroh, V•
Feb 7, 2021
It was truly an eye opener and a trailing course indeed. I am happy I studied this here and I'm most proud of KAIST all thanks and tombs up to our amiable instructor Professor Bowon Kim
By Saurabh S•
Jul 31, 2016
I was really an honor to have certification under KAIST and professor Bowon Kim, it was really a great experience to have this certification under your guidance. Thank you.
By Adrian R•
Oct 15, 2017
It was a successful course , very clearly and Useful!. I hope that KAIST develop news courses about supply chain management. Thank you very much for share knowledge!
By Omkar B•
Aug 4, 2020
Really great learning course. I am a student and wanted to brush up my basics of SCM and also have a comprehensive aspect of Supply Chain like the Quality management, New Product development, Supply chain issues like Bullwhip effect, Global Supply chain. This is an unique course which touches upon all above mentioned aspects as well as different topics in supply chain but in a learning perspective which is generally not specifically focused in colleges or universities. You may might find some parts of lectures bit slow or boring but I think the professor's knowledge and the contents of course talk about the value in it. Thanks Professor Bowon Kim!
By Tanguy L•
Nov 22, 2016
Real good lesson than give us a good learning of why supply chain have an important role in a company and without enter in the details we have a good understanding of the company challenges to stay sustainable in the time. If, like me, you strive after grow a company, this lesson is necessary to plan the structure, ethical & organization.
More Kim Bowon is a great teacher and the plan of these lessons (even the graph) are usefull to keep going the course. Thanks to him.
Tanguy LEVENT
By Vasihuddin K•
Aug 22, 2020
I would like to appreciate Professor Dr. Kim for hosting the Supply Chain Management; A Learning Prospective course online ...Thank You. The SCM field is a very interesting and presently evolving across all verticals, the course has help me gained the required knowledge, I highly recommend this course to all who are seeking a career in SCM or in Logistics & Distribution Management.
Best Regards Vasihuddin Khan
By Frank O E•
Oct 8, 2020
This course serves as an eye opener for me on the listed area:
1. Value chain system
2. Management capabilities for decision making in an organisation.
3. New products innovations.
4. Supply chain strategies
5. The importance of effective supply chain management in any organization.
Thanks a lot for the great topics put together to bring the best from us all.
By Abhishek•
Apr 19, 2020
By Muhammad A U B•
Jul 19, 2020
I am a novice Finance & Accounting professional working in one of the manufacturing industries in Bangladesh. This course has been a great one for me! Thanks to KAIST as well as Coursera!
By Krishnamurthy S•
Jun 2, 2020
A very good experience. The subject covered is much more than supply chain management. A well-presented lecture. However the content looks dated, an update will be very helpful.
By Venkata S K M•
Apr 23, 2020
Professor Kim is extraordinary.
Used very simple methods to handle this management subject.
I am thoroughly enjoyed this course as well as professor's way of teaching
By Yevgeniya•
Aug 10, 2016
I enjoyed studying the course. Information is given in a very understandable and proffesional way at the same time. I will highly recommend this course.
By Jessica S•
Jul 2, 2020
I loved this class! I loved the professor, It was very well taught, and it was very easy to follow along with even with no prior experience with supply chain management. I took this class because I want to major in supply chain management in college, and I wanted to figure out if it was really something I was interested in. After taking this class, I feel like I understand the basics of supply chain management, and I highly recommend taking this class if you are considering getting a degree in supply chain management, or if you just want to learn something new. The class only takes 1-2 hours per week, and it is completely free, so it can easily fit in with any budget and/or schedule. Overall, I am very happy I took this class, and am very satisfied with the amount of knowledge I have gained over the last few weeks!
By Anthony K•
May 26, 2020
This course was ambitious in its breadth and scope which added to the challenge and satisfaction of learning the wide range of concepts covered. I am particularly grateful for the context provided during the lectures and the real world company specific and industry specific examples used to reinforce the theoretical concepts covered. I also appreciated the focus of the teachings which I feel was trying to give students the maximum motivation to apply these management and supply chain concepts in the real world within which we work. I felt the course also promoted Ethical and moral issues and sustainability issues that we may all face working in commerce and I was grateful for this learning perspective which encouraged participants to think deeply about the impact business can have on wider society
By Dominic E•
Sep 5, 2021
I was expecting something that would take a lot of time but to my surprise the learning prospect to the difficulty is just apt. To which i can still manage to do other things and get back to the topic with ease was expecting to come in to the course to learn directly about Supply Chain Management but in reality I learned more; such that even though I looked at this course for something to do on the side but in the end it got me engaged through the learnings and motivated me to have this course have an actual effect on my future career and such.
By Estêvão E d C A G•
Jan 15, 2018
I believe this is a great course whether you're a beginner in Supply Chain Management or already have not only some theoretical background but even practical/work experience as in my personal case.
The approach that Prof. Kim uses in order to explain the concepts is very different than the one that I had when first being introduced to these concepts and I believe this makes the difference. This has a given me a new perspective and for sure from now on I'll look at SCM from a different point of view than I had used so far.
Thanks.
By soham s•
Apr 7, 2020
i really had a great time learning with the professor. it gave me insight and details to be understood during the supply and management process. the course covers the topic that is utmost important and useful in practical and globalization of economic sector. the quizes makes you the best to understand the real challanges and issues on the management perspective. i enjoyed the quiz most at it was link to the global scenario. this course will definately help in my professional endeavour.
By marco.bertolazzi@outlook.com•
Oct 30, 2016
I consider this course very well done! I really want to thank prof. Bowon Kim for his effort in arranging all these topics together and for providing us such important learning tools that enable us to improve not only SCM but also our professional skills.
Thank to this course, I have a more critical capability to see phenomena on various and different perspective and I have understood how to take decisions that will lead to a sustainable SCM in the long term.
By Arun K•
Jul 20, 2020
Excellent Course in understanding the key concepts in Supply Chain. Would recommend this course to SCM people who want to understand the concepts in learning perspective. This course starts with the importance of Value chain for an organization followed by the various concepts on Capabilities. It also enlighten us on the concepts such as Quaility, TQM & New Product Innovation. Finally, it covers SCM process strategy and Global Supply Chain Management.
By Luiz F B•
Feb 4, 2021
Participating in the "Supply Chain Management: A Learning Perspective" course was a very rewarding experience for me! Professor Bowon Kim showed wonderful insights about SCM. I would like to hear from my heart that Brazilian education could offer a course like this, and that one day we could have teachers as good as Mr. Bowon Kim! Thank you KAIST, Coursera and Professor Bowon Kim! It was an incredible experience to get to know this great course!
By Deleted A•
Jun 22, 2021
This course provided by Dr. Bowon Kim was very interesting and provided me with a very comprehensive overview of the basics of SCM as my main objective was to obtain a clear understanding about the key concepts of supply chain management. Morever, the overall course structure has been designed in a very fun manner which piqued my interest and also enabled me to focus all my attention on completing this course.
By Yasser C•
Mar 23, 2020
I firstly want to thanks Pr.PUWONKIM for this amazing course i have realy learned a lot,i did enjoy the course it was great from all the sides and the professor is realy cool, the course was deep and simple and it gaves me the hole vision about the concept of SCM it wasn't technic and it was more about concepts and modilisation which is cool for me and this is clear from the title learning perspective.