Have you ever wondered how goods get delivered to us so quickly as soon as we order them? One word: Logistics! In this introductory Supply Chain Logistics course, I will take you on a journey to this fascinating backbone of global trade. We cover the three major building blocks of logistics networks: transportation, warehousing, and inventory. After completing this course, you will be able to differentiate the advantages and disadvantages of different modes of transportation. You will understand what goes into designing and setting up a warehousing facility. Finally, you will be able to select the options that enable you to develop logistics networks, that minimize costs and deliver top customer service. This is an introductory course designed to provide you with a start on your learning journey in logistics. You do not need to have any background in logistics, but it would be beneficial if you had a basic understanding of business concepts. Join me and we will learn together about logistics!
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Transportation
Welcome to the exciting world of logistics! We are going to start by taking a look at transportation. But before we get there, I would like to introduce you to myself. We will cover the different modes of transportation: motor freight, air freight, intermodal, and express delivery. After completing this module, you'll be able to weigh the benefits and drawbacks of different transportation modes. Furthermore, you will demonstrate how transportation systems use different modes to facilitate the efficient movement of goods from origin to destination. Lastly, you will be able to recognize what transportation modes were used by a shipping company just by looking at the tracking statement.
Warehousing and Inventory Management
This module introduces you to warehousing and inventory management. After completing this module, you will be able to design your of warehousing facility. You will also understand the different types of inventory and why they are important to ensure customers can find the products they are looking for.
Logistics Network
This module builds on the previously covered building blocks of logistics networks and reviews the implications of putting together a logistics network. After completing this module, you will be ready to tackle the final exam and able to design your own logistics network and understand the implications of logistics decisions on the overall satisfaction of our customers.
Final Exam
This module builds on the previously covered transportation, warehousing, and inventory. You will be able to appreciate the implications of putting together a logistics network. Furthermore, you will put all of the things into practice that we covered in the previous weeks. After completing this module, you will have shown that you master the basics of logistics and are able to design your own logistics network.
The course was great and I enjoyed doing the assignments. I wouldn't mind having longer videos to watch. Overall it was amazing. Once you start getting good marks in the quiz , you feel keep going on.
I had an issue with the marking scheme as I always submit my assignment very early and because of the 3 needed reviews I am being told that my assignment is overdue. This is very frustrating.
Adequately detailed and informative educational videos. With sufficient links to external resources, study materials & reference information. The tests and exams helped reinforce the study material.
This course was very informative and interactive. I loved the assignments, they were challenging and engaging. I would highly recommend this course to anyone interested in Supply Chain Management.
This Specialization is an introduction to the fascinating world of Supply Chain Management. When you complete the program you'll have a richer understanding of the complexities that companies are facing in today's global networked economy.
