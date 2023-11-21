Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
Logistics Excellence
Taught in English

Rudolf Leuschner, Ph.D.

Instructor: Rudolf Leuschner, Ph.D.

There are 4 modules in this course

Logistics is the movement and storage of goods from the point of origin to the customer. You will learn about the different options that firms can use to move their products to their destinations. Most companies have to balance different delivery options for different situations and you will learn how to make those decisions. The module is made up of the following lessons: 1. Balancing Delivery Options, 2. Designing a Logistics Network, 3. Managing Logistics Relationships, and lastly, 4. the Core Logistics Elements Quiz

13 videos5 readings4 quizzes3 discussion prompts

In this module, we will cover information flow related to logistics. Specifically, we will focus on warehouse management systems and transportation management systems as the key pieces to delivering products to customers.

6 videos4 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts

In this module, we will cover the flow of funds coming into the company from the customer. What are one company's payables is another's receivables. We are looking at the perspective of the customer now. Specifically, we will cover customer financing and look at the other side of DPO extension.

6 videos4 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Now that we have reached the end of this course, it is time to put all of your new knowledge to the test. Not only will you be able to analyze the logistics network of a company but you will also analyze a real-life business case and suggest improvements.

1 reading2 peer reviews

Rudolf Leuschner, Ph.D.
Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
17 Courses320,471 learners

Rutgers the State University of New Jersey

