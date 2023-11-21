Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
Supply Chain Excellence Capstone
Supply Chain Excellence Capstone

Taught in English

Rudolf Leuschner, Ph.D.

Instructor: Rudolf Leuschner, Ph.D.

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you will combine all the pieces and create a product flow strategy. The lessons in this module are 1. Planning for Product Flow, 2. Identifying Product Flow Issues, and 3. Designing Solutions.

13 videos7 readings4 quizzes4 discussion prompts

In this module, you will be ready to make some actual improvements in your organization. The lessons in this module are: 1. Planning for Information Flow, 2. Identifying Information Flow Issues, 3. Designing Solutions, and 4. Leading Change

12 videos4 readings5 quizzes4 discussion prompts

In this module we will cover the impact of SCM on the financial performance of a company. Specifically, we will look at how SCM affects: (1) the income statement, (2) the balance sheet, and (3) the overall financials.

10 videos3 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Now it is time to put all you learned into a final captsone study. You have started working on your analysis of a company of your choice since the second course in this specialization. Let's see what you came up with.

1 video3 readings1 peer review

Rudolf Leuschner, Ph.D.
Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
