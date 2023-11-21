Supply Chains are made up of a network of companies from the initial raw materials to the ultimate consumer of the finished product. Within this network of companies, there are three ongoing flows: products, information, and finances. To properly understand and manage the supply chain, you need to understand all the flows. If you do not consider all of the flows, you will miss opportunities or sub-optimize parts of the supply chain.
Supply Chain Excellence Capstone
This course is part of Supply Chain Excellence Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
November 2023
12 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, you will combine all the pieces and create a product flow strategy. The lessons in this module are 1. Planning for Product Flow, 2. Identifying Product Flow Issues, and 3. Designing Solutions.
What's included
13 videos7 readings4 quizzes4 discussion prompts
In this module, you will be ready to make some actual improvements in your organization. The lessons in this module are: 1. Planning for Information Flow, 2. Identifying Information Flow Issues, 3. Designing Solutions, and 4. Leading Change
What's included
12 videos4 readings5 quizzes4 discussion prompts
In this module we will cover the impact of SCM on the financial performance of a company. Specifically, we will look at how SCM affects: (1) the income statement, (2) the balance sheet, and (3) the overall financials.
What's included
10 videos3 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts
Now it is time to put all you learned into a final captsone study. You have started working on your analysis of a company of your choice since the second course in this specialization. Let's see what you came up with.
What's included
1 video3 readings1 peer review
Instructor
Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Leadership and Management? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.