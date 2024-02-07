Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
Sourcing Excellence
Rutgers the State University of New Jersey

Sourcing Excellence

This course is part of Supply Chain Excellence Specialization

Taught in English

Rudolf Leuschner, Ph.D.

Instructor: Rudolf Leuschner, Ph.D.

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Advanced level

Recommended experience

22 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

17 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Advanced level

Recommended experience

22 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Supply Chain Excellence Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Sourcing manages the flow of raw materials that are required for the company to build its products. The main goals are to understand the main decision points of products entering the firm, as well as procurement decisions. The module is made up of three lessons: 1. Raw Material Inventories, 2. Quality, 3. Procurement Excellence. This is the second course in the Supply Chain Excellence Specialization.

What's included

11 videos8 readings4 quizzes4 discussion prompts

This module will introduce you to procure-to-pay systems, which are one of the most popular types of systems companies are currently implementing. The other part of the module features some hands-on work. We will go over forecasting algorithms. If you had experience with forecasting or have successfully completed the Supply Chain Planning course, this will be a repetition and you can just skip to the quiz. Otherwise, it will be a nice introduction to forecasting.

What's included

13 videos15 readings8 quizzes1 peer review1 discussion prompt

In this module, we will cover financial flows with suppliers. This includes how companies are trying to preserve their capital by extending payment terms, a tool called supply chain finance that can help provide liquidity in supply chains, and an overview of payment practices.

What's included

15 videos8 readings5 quizzes3 discussion prompts

Now that we have reached the end of this course, it is time to put all of your new knowledge to the test. Not only will you be able to take a second attempt at your SCM project by improving your original submission and adding a new section on information flow. Finally, you will perform a quantitative analysis of a real-life business case and suggest improvements.

What's included

1 reading2 peer reviews

Instructor

Rudolf Leuschner, Ph.D.
Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
17 Courses320,471 learners

Offered by

Rutgers the State University of New Jersey

Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions