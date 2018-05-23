About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Supply Chain Management Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Sourcing Best Practices
  • Strategic Sourcing
  • Supply Chain Sourcing
  • Supply Chain
Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Procurement, Purchasing, Supply Management, and Strategic Sourcing

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Make versus Buy Decisions

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Supplier Selection

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Sourcing Best Practices

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

