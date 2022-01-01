- Negotiation
Global Procurement and Sourcing Specialization
Learn about Global Procurement and Sourcing. Reviews the key aspects of global procurement and sourcing, and the importance of procurement to the firm, its stakeholders, and suppliers.
What you will learn
Why Procurement is important to the firm and it works within the firm
How to select and evaluate suppliers
Learn how to analyze supply markets
Iimprove your negotiation skills and thereby improve your outcomes
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In addition to the videos, readings, and podcast, learners will use their learned knowledge and newly acquired skills to solve/answer questions for "real" life cases. These cases are required and will be assessed by a Peer group. The last case in the Negotiation course, the student has an additional option to answer not only as a buyer but as a seller. That will bring more of a "real" life negotiation.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 7 Courses in this Specialization
Procurement & Sourcing Introduction
After a warm Welcome to the Global Procurement and Sourcing Specialization, I will provide a brief introduction to the specialization and its courses covering the following:
Procurement Basics
This Course includes basic information on procurement, Importance of the procurement organization and its’ role in the organization, cost vs. value, processes such as the use of RFQ, RFP, RFX, Differences between direct and indirect procurement, and Stakeholder management
Strategic Sourcing
This course will provide a detailed overview of a Strategic Sourcing Process (7 step Process): Profile the Category, Develop a Category Sourcing Strategy, Generate Supplier Profile, Choose Competitive Selection or Supplier Development, Select Supplier(s) and Negotiate, Implement, Continuous Improvement/Supplier Relationship Management
Supplier Management
This course will cover Supplier Selection and Evaluation, Contract Management, Quality & Risk Management, and Ethics.
