Don Klock is a senior global procurement and supply chain executive with over 30 years of international and domestic experience with major multinational consumer products corporations, such as Colgate Palmolive, Mars, Inc. and Reckitt and Benckiser. After retiring from Colgate Palmolive, he decided to pursue a second career in teaching. He currently is a professor of Supply Chain Management at the Rutgers University Business School. In 2008, Don completed an 11- year career at Colgate Palmolive where most recently he was Vice President-Chief Procurement Officer. During his tenure, he completed a 4-year global procurement transformation, achieving saving in excess of $1 billion. Professor Klock’s areas of expertise are global procurement & sourcing, cost saving identification, supplier innovation, supply chain systems and processes, customer service improvement, talent management and change management. In 2014, he received Procurement Leaders Lifetime Achievement award recognizing him for both his business and academic contributions. Last year, Don along with two other senior global procurement leaders launched a subscription based on-line procurement training website called Procuretrain (www.procuretrain.com). Procuretrain is the first global digital learning platform specifically designed for procurement and supply management professionals. Don holds an MBA from University of Rochester in Operations Management and BS from Clarkson University in Engineering and Management. He resides with his wife in New York City.