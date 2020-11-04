This Course includes basic information on procurement, Importance of the procurement organization and its’ role in the organization, cost vs. value, processes such as the use of RFQ, RFP, RFX, Differences between direct and indirect procurement, and Stakeholder management
This course is part of the Global Procurement and Sourcing Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
You will learn some basic definitions and discover why procurement is important to the firm
GI've you a "basic" flow of procurement processes
Learn the difference between Directs and Indirects
10 Key Ways to improve stakeholder (internal customers) management
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome & Procurement Definitions
Importance of Procurement
Procurement Processes
Directs vs. Indirects
Reviews
- 5 stars79.73%
- 4 stars15.28%
- 3 stars2.65%
- 2 stars0.66%
- 1 star1.66%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PROCUREMENT BASICS
It was an excellent introductory course with lots of practical tips. Some more articles on procurement practices of industries would be a welcome addition.
Thank you for curating this wonderful course. It is very practical and full of good articles to read from.
The course was very interesting. It brought out basic concepts of procurement.
Good notes and some practices matching with my position field
About the Global Procurement and Sourcing Specialization
We will start with a “proven” model for Strategic Sourcing, then move on to the very important topic of Supplier Management. In Supplier Management, you will learn how to select and evaluate suppliers, implement appropriate contracts, and how to mitigate risks. In Supply Market Analysis, you will learn and understand various tools and techniques to evaluate supply markets. Lastly, the course will cover the very important topic of negotiation. Outside reading will be provided to reinforce your knowledge. In addition, case studies will be used to bring these learning to life, and assessment will be used to test your overall knowledge.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.