Course 2 of 7 in the
Global Procurement and Sourcing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn some basic definitions and discover why procurement is important to the firm

  • G​I've you a "basic" flow of procurement processes

  • L​earn the difference between Directs and Indirects

  • 1​0 Key Ways to improve stakeholder (internal customers) management

Course 2 of 7 in the
Global Procurement and Sourcing Specialization
Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome & Procurement Definitions

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Importance of Procurement

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Procurement Processes

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 10 min), 1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

28 minutes to complete

Directs vs. Indirects

28 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 1 reading

About the Global Procurement and Sourcing Specialization

Global Procurement and Sourcing

