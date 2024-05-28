Coursera Instructor Network
Foundations of Purchasing: Principles and Practices
Foundations of Purchasing: Principles and Practices

Manish Gupta

Instructor: Manish Gupta

What you'll learn

  • Describe the purchasing process and its strategic importance to organizations.

  • Identify techniques for effective supplier evaluation, selection, and management.

  • Apply knowledge of purchasing and supply chain management to real-world scenarios

There is 1 module in this course

Effective supply chain is crucial for businesses to ensure consistent supply of raw materials and continuation of its value creation. Dive deeper into the core of purchasing with this detailed course, designed to provide you with a foundational understanding of the key concepts, strategies, and practices. This course is aimed at empowering participants with the necessary skills to manage purchasing activities effectively, forge strong supplier relationships, and contribute significantly to their organization's competitiveness and profitability.

11 videos4 readings1 assignment3 discussion prompts

Instructor

Manish Gupta
7 Courses1,443 learners

