Manish Gupta is an experienced hospitality finance professional, having a blend of financial core expertise with hands-on training in managing hotel operations and business development. Having worked as an Auditor for 7 years, he moved into finance management for brands like Parsvnath Developers and Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts. He has proven experience in setting up the foundation for sustainable growth (in the form of management information systems, restructuring), ERP implementation, and gear toward IPO readiness & IFRS convergence.