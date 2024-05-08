Coursera Instructor Network
Financial Reporting: Ledgers, Taxes, Auditing Best Practices
Financial Reporting: Ledgers, Taxes, Auditing Best Practices

Manish Gupta

Instructor: Manish Gupta

What you'll learn

  • Analyze comprehensive ledger maintenance techniques to ensure accurate financial reporting.

  • Evaluate strategic tax planning methods to minimize liabilities and maximize compliance.

  • Synthesize auditing best practices to enhance financial integrity and compliance.

  • Create a strategic plan integrating ledger maintenance, tax strategies, and auditing practices to optimize financial operations and reporting.

May 2024

1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

In today's fast-paced financial environment, maintaining excellence in financial reporting is not just a regulatory requirement but a cornerstone for strategic business growth. This course offers detailed insights into the critical aspects of financial management that can significantly impact a business's bottom line. Participants will explore the intricacies of ledger maintenance, discover cutting-edge tax planning strategies, and learn the auditing best practices that safeguard a company's financial integrity.

11 videos4 readings1 assignment3 discussion prompts

Manish Gupta
Coursera Instructor Network

