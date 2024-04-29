Coursera Instructor Network
What is Procure to Pay
Manish Gupta

Beginner level

1 hour to complete
Learn at your own pace

  • Analyze the comprehensive Procure to Pay cycle.

  • Design strategies to optimize the P2P process for achieving cost efficiencies.

  • Integrate technology and automation to streamline processes.

  • Evaluate and improve procurement strategies to streamline procurement tasks and payments.

There is 1 module in this course

In today's complex business landscape, an efficient Procure to Pay (P2P) process is pivotal for enhancing organizational efficiency and financial health. This course offers detailed insights into the P2P cycle, covering the journey from procurement initiation to the final payment, and unveiling the critical role it plays in operational excellence. Through this course, learners will gain insights into optimizing procurement strategies, strengthening supplier relationships, and achieving cost efficiencies.

