Foundations of Hotel Budgeting and Forecasting
Foundations of Hotel Budgeting and Forecasting

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Manish Gupta

Instructor: Manish Gupta

Beginner level

Recommended experience

9 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Create a hotel budget and forecast using industry-standard methods. (Higher-Order Thinking Skills - HOTS)

  • Evaluate the financial performance of a hotel and identify areas for improvement. (HOTS)

  • Understand the current trends and future outlook of hotel budgeting and forecasting.

  • Develop actionable strategies based on budgeting and forecasting data.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

4 quizzes

There are 5 modules in this course

This module establishes the fundamental concepts of hotel budgeting and forecasting. You will grasp the importance of budgeting, learn essential terminology, and understand the role of forecasting in effective decision-making.

What's included

16 videos5 readings1 quiz3 discussion prompts

In this module, you will delve deeper into performance analysis and improvement strategies. You'll explore financial metrics, industry benchmarks, and learn how to conduct variance analysis effectively.

What's included

16 videos4 readings1 quiz3 discussion prompts

This module examines modern trends and strategies impacting hotel budgeting and forecasting. Topics include technology advancements, sustainability practices, and innovations in revenue management.

What's included

15 videos4 readings1 quiz3 discussion prompts

This advanced module explores cutting-edge techniques in hotel budgeting and forecasting. Topics include advanced data analytics, machine learning, budget optimization, performance metrics, and sustainable budgeting with a focus on corporate social responsibility (CSR).

What's included

16 videos4 readings1 quiz3 discussion prompts

In this concluding module, learners will recap key course concepts and takeaways. The importance of continuous learning in the dynamic hospitality industry will be emphasized. The module concludes with the final assessment to evaluate learners' understanding of the course material.

What's included

1 video

Instructor

Manish Gupta
3 Courses1,040 learners

Offered by

