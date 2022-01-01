ESSEC Business School
Hospitality management is the job industry of overseeing hotels, resorts, restaurants, casinos, and other similar places that are a part of the tourism industry. Those who work in this industry make sure these places are running smoothly and appear welcoming to guests at all times, all while making a profit. For example, if you're the hospitality manager at a hotel, you may be in charge of all of the other departments—like the front desk, housekeeping, the spa, bars or restaurants, maintenance, and the concierge—and making sure they all work efficiently and seamlessly to make a guest's stay as pleasant as possible.
Taking courses online can help you find a career in the hospitality management industry by exposing you to the business skills you need to work in hotel management, for instance. A food and beverage management course is ideal for anyone who wants to get into restaurant management or open their own eatery. Ultimately, most hospitality management courses and degrees can provide you with an education in business with a concentration in hospitality.
Anyone who wants to work in hospitality management should be a people person. You'll spend your days overseeing employees, greeting guests, and answering questions and complaints—and you'll need to do it all with a smile. You must work well under pressure and be willing to work hard and put in extra hours since hotels and resorts are open 24/7, and you must be a good decision-maker. When a guest or staff member comes to you with an urgent problem, there is little time to think over your answer. You'll also need to be a good communicator so you can delegate tasks to staff members and greet guests from all over the world. However, you'll need to have a mind for business, sales, and marketing at the same time, so you can keep the hotel or resort thriving.
Hotel and resort managers—also called lodging managers—are probably the first careers that come to mind when you think of hospitality management, but there are several other options in the tourism and hospitality industry. You might become an event organizer for private companies, public agencies, and nonprofit organizations. You can work as a travel agent, either for a company or by starting your own agency. You can also work as a travel attendant on cruise ships or for airlines. If you like to travel yourself, you may want to become an entertainment manager for a band or artist. You may prefer the food industry—studying hospitality management can help you manage a restaurant. Many people who study hospitality management go on to become entrepreneurs themselves, opening their own hotels, resorts, and restaurants.