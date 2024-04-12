Starweaver
Introduction to Hospitality Management in the 21st Century
Taught in English

Marta Sotto-Mayor

Instructor: Marta Sotto-Mayor

What you'll learn

  • Identify key historical developments that have shaped the evolution of the hospitality industry.

  • Recognize the fundamental principles and core concepts of hospitality management in the 21st century.

  • Analyze current challenges and opportunities in the hospitality sector and project strategic solutions.

  • Anticipate future trends and innovations that are likely to impact hospitality management.

There are 4 modules in this course

In this introductory lesson, we will explore the historical roots of hospitality, tracing its origins in ancient civilizations and its evolution through the Middle Ages. We'll also examine the significance of hospitality in today's society and economy, understanding its role as a service industry.

What's included

13 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

In Lesson 2, we will delve into the diverse ecosystem of the hospitality industry. We'll cover various types of hospitality businesses, such as hotels, restaurants, and event planning. Additionally, we will explore the guest-centric philosophy, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing guest satisfaction and effective communication.

What's included

15 videos2 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Lesson 3 will take you through the contemporary landscape of the hospitality industry. We'll discuss the impact of the digital era, technological advancements, and modern challenges such as sustainability and cultural sensitivity. You'll learn how to navigate the digital landscape and adapt to changing demographics.

What's included

14 videos2 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

In Lesson 4, we'll fast forward to the future of hospitality management. We'll discuss the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing guest experiences, sustainable practices, and the design of immersive guest journeys. You'll be prepared to anticipate and embrace the innovations that will shape the industry.

What's included

14 videos2 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Instructor ratings
3.6 (5 ratings)
Marta Sotto-Mayor
Starweaver
2 Courses2,002 learners

