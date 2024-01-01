Profile

Marta Sotto-Mayor

Hospitality Certified Trainer, Professor and Consultant

Bio

Marta Sotto-Mayor is a Certified Trainer, Professor, and Hospitality Consultant, passionate about delivering outstanding service excellence and talent development results. Marta Sotto-Mayor is an experienced international Hospitality professional with a demonstrated history of record-breaking results, including as General Manager, Director of Operations, and Senior Director of Sales & Marketing. Works as a Senior hospitality management consultant, recruiter, mentor, innovation booster, and expert trainer delivering tailor-made solutions to independent businesses, international hotel chains, restaurants, and service firms. She is known for her strong communication and leadership skills and vast business and management competencies. Has broad experience in Hotel and Restaurant Operations, Sales and marketing, Food and beverage Management, Guest Services, Customer Experience, Train the Trainer Program, Recruitment, and Talent Development.

Courses - English

Effective Service Innovation by Design in Hotel Management

Introduction to Hospitality Management in the 21st Century

