This practical course provides learners with insights into the art and science of designing innovative services in the Hotel industry to meet customers' evolving needs and drive organizational success. Throughout the course, learners will journey to understand the core principles and methodologies of service design.
Effective Service Innovation by Design in Hotel Management
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Identify the key principles and concepts of hotel service innovation.
Demonstrate proficiency in basic design thinking methodologies for service development.
Analyse customer needs and pain points to design customer-centric services.
Evaluate the feasibility and viability of service innovations.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
November 2023
4 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
In this lesson, we lay the groundwork for understanding service innovation in the hotel industry. We explore what service innovation entails, how it differs from product innovation, and its significant impact on organizational growth. Real-world case studies illustrate successful service innovations, providing valuable insights. Additionally, we delve into the concept of design thinking and its role in fostering innovation, offering a human-centered approach to problem-solving.
What's included
18 videos5 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
In this lesson, we dive into the practical aspects of designing hotel services with a customer-centric focus. You'll learn to create service blueprints, map customer journeys, and identify touch points and pain points. Prototyping and feasibility assessment techniques will equip you with the tools to develop and refine innovative services. By the end of this lesson, you'll be prepared to craft services that align perfectly with guest needs and expectations.
What's included
15 videos1 reading1 assignment1 discussion prompt
This lesson explores the strategies and processes necessary for successful hotel service innovation. You'll discover the power of collaborative, cross-functional teams and effective communication. We'll delve into change management strategies, addressing resistance to innovation and fostering a culture of continuous improvement. You'll also learn how to set key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the success of your service innovations.
What's included
17 videos1 assignment1 discussion prompt
In this lesson, we delve into real-world case studies to gain deeper insights into hotel service innovation. By analyzing these cases, you'll identify common strategies and approaches that lead to successful transformations. We'll also explore customer-centric brands and experiences, digital service innovations, and the integration of sustainability and ethical considerations. This lesson provides a wealth of inspiration and best practices from industry leaders.
What's included
18 videos1 assignment1 discussion prompt
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Leadership and Management? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.