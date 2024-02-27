Starweaver
Effective Service Innovation by Design in Hotel Management
Starweaver

Effective Service Innovation by Design in Hotel Management

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Marta Sotto-Mayor

Instructor: Marta Sotto-Mayor

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify the key principles and concepts of hotel service innovation.

  • Demonstrate proficiency in basic design thinking methodologies for service development.

  • Analyse customer needs and pain points to design customer-centric services.

  • Evaluate the feasibility and viability of service innovations.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

4 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

In this lesson, we lay the groundwork for understanding service innovation in the hotel industry. We explore what service innovation entails, how it differs from product innovation, and its significant impact on organizational growth. Real-world case studies illustrate successful service innovations, providing valuable insights. Additionally, we delve into the concept of design thinking and its role in fostering innovation, offering a human-centered approach to problem-solving.

What's included

18 videos5 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

In this lesson, we dive into the practical aspects of designing hotel services with a customer-centric focus. You'll learn to create service blueprints, map customer journeys, and identify touch points and pain points. Prototyping and feasibility assessment techniques will equip you with the tools to develop and refine innovative services. By the end of this lesson, you'll be prepared to craft services that align perfectly with guest needs and expectations.

What's included

15 videos1 reading1 assignment1 discussion prompt

This lesson explores the strategies and processes necessary for successful hotel service innovation. You'll discover the power of collaborative, cross-functional teams and effective communication. We'll delve into change management strategies, addressing resistance to innovation and fostering a culture of continuous improvement. You'll also learn how to set key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the success of your service innovations.

What's included

17 videos1 assignment1 discussion prompt

In this lesson, we delve into real-world case studies to gain deeper insights into hotel service innovation. By analyzing these cases, you'll identify common strategies and approaches that lead to successful transformations. We'll also explore customer-centric brands and experiences, digital service innovations, and the integration of sustainability and ethical considerations. This lesson provides a wealth of inspiration and best practices from industry leaders.

What's included

18 videos1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Marta Sotto-Mayor
Starweaver
2 Courses2,002 learners

Offered by

Starweaver

Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions