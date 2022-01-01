Free
UNSW Sydney (The University of New South Wales)
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Marketing, Business Development, Brand Management, Problem Solving, Research and Design, Entrepreneurship, Sales, Design Thinking
4.7
(187 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Free
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Finance, Stock, Marketing, Brand Management, Customer Relationship Management, Brand, Sales, Customer Success, Leadership and Management
4.9
(5.6k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months