There are a growing number of exciting, well-paying jobs in today’s tech industry that do not require a traditional college degree, an one of the hottest areas with high demand is in IT customer service and support. Customer Service is a perfect entry point to start your career in IT, with a multitude of job openings ranging from onsite or remote help desk work to customer care or client support. We can help you get there with the Customer Service Fundamentals course.
- Process Management
- Communication
- Problem Solving
- IT Customer Support
Knowledge Accelerators
Syncing people with must-know knowledge has been our objective since 1997. During our knowledge-delivering journey, we have discovered that we are ALL visual learners. We document all of our trainees learning progressions and transform it into a standardized learning format, so repetitive learning patterns can be established. This is why our help desk is effective at identifying problems and resolving them with simple solutions.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Communication Skills
Learners will be introduced to the work environment by exploring the importance of building rapport and maintaining a positive tone while communicating with customers. Learners will understand the value and demonstrate the ability to use clear and concise communication skills. Learners will also explore insider secrets to success, such as the art of saying "No" and how to use collaboration with colleagues to improve the overall work experience. Throughout the module, learners will practice and apply newly acquired knowledge.
Personality
Learners will explore the personality traits that are recognized as leading indicators of success in the field of customer support. Learners will identify basic characteristics for each personality trait and evaluate their own strengths and weaknesses. They will reflect on recommended strategies to develop traits within themselves, and practice and apply newly acquired knowledge by reacting to and resolving authentic call center problems.
Problem Solving
Learners will discover best practices related to finding and evaluating resources used to assist in the process to solve problems and provide customers with resolutions. Learners will explore various methods of organizing resources so that they can be efficiently retrieved when needed. By making connections to the Scientific Method, learners will explore a methodical problem-solving process and apply it to real-world situations.
Process Control
Learners will build on what they have learned about communication, personality, and problem-solving from previous modules and begin to apply this in the workplace. Learners will be introduced to the concept of Service Level Agreements and explore how they impact the service industry. Through exploration of standards, learners will begin to understand the value of ticketing systems in monitoring documentation used to support customers. Finally, learners will examine their own technical skills, practice refining their typing and diction skills, learn technical terminology, and explore the KCS methodology.
