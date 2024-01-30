CVS Health
Retail Customer Service
CVS Health

Retail Customer Service

This course is part of CVS Health Retail Customer Service Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Cory McLaren

Instructor: Cory McLaren

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

21 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

24 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

21 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Business Essentials expertise

This course is part of the CVS Health Retail Customer Service Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from CVS Health
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

This week you learn about common retail customer service roles. You learn about a typical day in the life of a retail customer service representative. You also learn how to collaborate with your team and how to tell when you need to get support.

What's included

16 videos4 readings4 quizzes3 discussion prompts

This week you learn about different types of transactions that you might perform as a retail customer service employee. You learn what a sku is and how to find prices of products. You learn about customer identification policies and potential issues with payments during a sale.

What's included

15 videos4 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

This week you discover the difference between a return and an exchange as well as how to help customers with these transactions. You learn about common return and exchange policies and why documentation is important with this types of transactions.

What's included

10 videos3 readings5 quizzes2 discussion prompts1 plugin

This week you learn about different types of customer data. You also learn how to collect and record this data. You learn learn how to complete a incident report and how to communicate professionally and effectively with your team and customers.

What's included

14 videos4 readings6 quizzes2 discussion prompts1 plugin

This week you learn the uses of e-commerce in a retail position. You also learn about common issues that can occur with e-commerce and the use of third party apps.

What's included

8 videos3 readings4 quizzes1 peer review

Instructor

Cory McLaren
CVS Health
4 Courses3,328 learners

Offered by

CVS Health

Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions