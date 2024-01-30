The Retail Customer Service course examines the day-to-day tasks that will be tackled in a retail customer service setting, including advanced skills such as returns and exchanges. You will apply guidelines for transactions such as sales, returns, exchanges, and data entry for customer information in real simulations. You will also observe the skills within a retail community location, evaluating the types of tasks observed and shared with a group of peers. You will complete sample transactions for peer evaluation, ensuring all steps are executed and excellent customer service is provided during any transaction.
There are 5 modules in this course
This week you learn about common retail customer service roles. You learn about a typical day in the life of a retail customer service representative. You also learn how to collaborate with your team and how to tell when you need to get support.
16 videos4 readings4 quizzes3 discussion prompts
This week you learn about different types of transactions that you might perform as a retail customer service employee. You learn what a sku is and how to find prices of products. You learn about customer identification policies and potential issues with payments during a sale.
15 videos4 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin
This week you discover the difference between a return and an exchange as well as how to help customers with these transactions. You learn about common return and exchange policies and why documentation is important with this types of transactions.
10 videos3 readings5 quizzes2 discussion prompts1 plugin
This week you learn about different types of customer data. You also learn how to collect and record this data. You learn learn how to complete a incident report and how to communicate professionally and effectively with your team and customers.
14 videos4 readings6 quizzes2 discussion prompts1 plugin
This week you learn the uses of e-commerce in a retail position. You also learn about common issues that can occur with e-commerce and the use of third party apps.
8 videos3 readings4 quizzes1 peer review
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.