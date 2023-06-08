The demand for customer service representatives is huge, there are thousands of open job roles in the US alone. This program prepares you for a retail customer service role. Retail customer service is an exciting career where every day is a new day and a new adventure. The target audience for this certificate is anyone who is customer obsessed and is looking to launch a career in retail customer service.
This program uniquely prepares you for your new role by using a blend of videos, activities, discussions, simulations, peer-reviewed projects, and a final capstone. As you complete each of these activities, you will create experiences that you can reference in job interviews or even as you work with customers after you have landed the job.
At the end of this program, you will be able to: - Create positive interactions with customers - De-escalate conflict with customers - Process retail transactions in real-world situations - Describe the different roles in retail customer service
If you are someone that enjoys meeting people, solving problems, and are ready for new experiences, then this program is right for you. Upon completion of this program, you will receive a Professional Certificate from CVS Health to showcase your proficiency. You’ll also gain access to exclusive career support resources to help you in your job search and you’ll have a portfolio of meaningful activities you have completed to show prospective employers.
Applied Learning Project
Throughout this program, there are numerous self-guided activities to help you apply what you learn. In addition, there are three peer review projects, one capstone, and eight simulations.
Simulations allow you to practice customer interactions and transactions in the real world. Customers and managers will react to what you would do in each simulation, and you will be able to correct your actions or words as the simulation continues.
The projects will give you portfolio examples of how to handle customer interactions based on your practice in the real-world simulations. The final capstone project allows you to research and evaluate retail tasks in a real-world setting. You will go into retail settings and use a checklist to provide an analysis of your experience and reflect on how you would act differently based on what you've learned throughout the program.