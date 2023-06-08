CVS Health
CVS Health Retail Customer Service Professional Certificate
Launch your career in retail customer service. In this program, you'll learn important job-ready skills to excel in customer service. No prior experience needed.

Denielle Booth
Ricky La
Cory McLaren

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
What you'll learn

  • Create positive interactions with customers and de-escalate conflict

  • Process retail transactions in real-world situations

Skills you'll gain

Prepare for a career in Customer Service

  • Receive professional-level training from CVS Health
  • Demonstrate your proficiency in portfolio-ready projects
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from CVS Health
  • Qualify for in-demand job titles: Customer Service Representative, Customer Support Specialist
$37,000+
median U.S. salary for Customer Service¹
826,000+
U.S. job openings in Customer Service¹

Get exclusive access to career resources upon completion

  • Resume review

    Improve your resume and LinkedIn with personalized feedback

  • Interview prep

    Practice your skills with interactive tools and mock interviews

  • Career support

    Plan your career move with Coursera’s job search guide

¹Lightcast™ Job Postings Report, United States, 7/1/22-6/30/23. ²Based on program graduate survey responses, United States 2021.

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Professional Certificate - 4 course series

Introduction to Customer Service

Course 118 hours4.7 (74 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Active Listening
Category: Communication
Category: Task Prioritization
Category: Time management

Interacting with Customers

Course 221 hours4.6 (18 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Customer Service
Category: Communication
Category: Time management
Category: De-escalation

Retail Customer Service

Course 321 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Customer Service
Category: Social Media
Category: Time management
Category: Completing Retail Transactions

Preparing for Your Retail Customer Service Role

Course 45 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Customer Service
Category: Communication
Category: Resume Creation

Instructors

Denielle Booth
CVS Health
1 Course2,232 learners

Offered by

CVS Health

