"Conflict management involves using certain strategies and techniques to resolve disagreements. Conflict management is used to prevent and address disputes that arise between organizations and within organizations, but it can be applied to personal relationships as well.
There are five styles of conflict management. Collaborating involves looking for a solution that appeases everyone involved. Avoiding is a style that aims to postpone addressing the issue. Competing is when both parties aim to get what they want, regardless of the damage to the relationship. Compromising is when parties look for a mutually acceptable outcome, even if they both have to give up something in the process. Accommodating is when one party sacrifices their own desires for the sake of peace."
"After you master conflict management, you can work as a mediator or arbitrator. Both jobs aim to resolve disputes between multiple parties, but they do so in different ways. An arbitrator listens to both sides of an argument, weighs the evidence, and then declares a solution. The process is similar to a judge reaching a conclusion after listening to a court case.
Unlike an arbitrator, a mediator doesn't declare a winning party. A mediator simply acts as a neutral third party and helps the multiple parties reach an agreement. The mediation process is less formal than arbitration, but the result is typically something that's mutually beneficial for all parties.
Conflict management skills are also generally useful in any job that requires working with a team. You can use your knowledge to settle an argument between coworkers or diffuse tension with a client."
Online courses on conflict management will introduce you to various types of conflicts and ways to resolve them. Lessons will focus on topics ranging from negotiation skills and creative problem solving to emotional intelligence and leadership training. Online courses offer flexibility. Instructors give you access to video lectures and reading material, and then you can work through the course in your own time.