About this Specialization

9,780 recent views
This specialization is intended for managers - from business, public administration, international organizations or NGOs - who want to go beyond intuition and acquire proven tools to help them achieve greater success in negotiation. You will learn the negotiation fundamental skills and tools thanks to the first Course. With the second course you we will enable you to develop better cross-cultural anticipation and flexibility when you face a negotiation - both key skills in an international environment. With the third course you will be able to choose and lead a mediation process. You’ll gain a deeper understanding of workplace and international conflict resolution. At the end of this specialization a capstone project will be the opportunity to apply your new knowledge and skills with practical cases.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Negotiation Fundamentals

4.7
stars
1,224 ratings
352 reviews
Course2

Course 2

International and Cross-Cultural Negotiation

4.7
stars
461 ratings
119 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Mediation and Conflict Resolution

4.7
stars
327 ratings
81 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Negotiation, Mediation, and Conflict Resolution - Capstone Project

4.8
stars
184 ratings
47 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

ESSEC Business School

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder