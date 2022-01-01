- Communication
- Negotiation
- Planning
- Cross-Cultural Communication
Negotiation, Mediation and Conflict Resolution Specialization
Become a Successful Negotiator & Conflict Manager. Master strategies, acquire tools, and get professionals' golden rules for negotiations & mediations
Applied Learning Project
Learners will be invited to sharpen their analytical skills thanks to concrete case studies.
They will also get the opportunity to practice their know-how through real, on-line, negotiations with their peers.
At the end of the Specialization, the Capstone project will help learners put everything together: how to analyze situation negotiations, how to run a business negotiation in a tense environment - and, if need be, how to settle such a conflict as a mediator.
No prior experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Negotiation Fundamentals
This course gives you access to negotiation practical tools and best practices gathered by Professor Aurélien Colson & his team from assignments in more than seventy countries and in a wide set of sectors, be they services, industry, high tech, or public organizations.
International and Cross-Cultural Negotiation
All of us are aware that cultural differences are significant and that they affect how we interact with others in business and in leisure activities. But what is culture exactly, and how does it impact on negotiation, in particular?
Mediation and Conflict Resolution
Mediation is a crucial means to reaching peaceful and agreed solutions in today’s world – on an international, political, industrial, peace-keeping or social level.
Negotiation, Mediation, and Conflict Resolution - Capstone Project
This course has been designed to help you apply knowledge, skills, and know-how you have developed in negotiation and in mediation, both as a result of your own practice and the follow up of the previous Courses of the ESSEC “Negotiation, Mediation, and Conflict Resolution” specialization.
ESSEC Business School
For over a century, ESSEC has been developing a state-of-the-art educational program that gives the individual pride of place in its learning model, promoting the values of freedom, openness, innovation and responsibility. Preparing future managers to reconcile personal interests with collective responsibility, giving consideration to the common good in their decision-making, and weighing economic challenges against the social costs are some of the objectives ESSEC has set for itself. Its ultimate goal? To create a global world that has meaning for us all.
