Aurélien COLSON PhD MBA is Professor of Political Science at ESSEC Business School (FT International Ranking 2015: #3 Master of science in management), and Director of the Institute for Research and Education on Negotiation (IRENE Paris, Singapore & Brussels), one of ESSEC’s 8 Centres of Excellence. His award-winning research on negotiation appears in peer-reviewed journals. He authored, edited or co-authored several books, translated into 10 languages, including the best-selling The First Move (Wiley). He is co-director of the Négociations journal. He has run negotiation missions in about 40 countries, for corporations and international organizations. He contributed also to post-conflict mediation efforts, and has been elected twice by leading NGOs to the Steering Committee of the European Peacebuilding Liaison Office (Brussels). Dr. Colson incorporates research findings and hands-on best practices into negotiation training programmes, which he has designed and delivered for many corporations and organisations around the world. He served as Advisor to the French Prime Minister (1998-2002). He lives in Paris and loves cooking for his friends.