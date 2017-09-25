About this Course

13,445 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Negotiation, Mediation and Conflict Resolution Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Negotiation, Mediation and Conflict Resolution Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

ESSEC Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Capstone project overview

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Eye of the expert: analysing a negotiation

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Let's practice a negotiation

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Let's practice a negotiation: Lesson Choices

2 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

What if it had been a mediation?

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 39 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM NEGOTIATION, MEDIATION, AND CONFLICT RESOLUTION - CAPSTONE PROJECT

View all reviews

About the Negotiation, Mediation and Conflict Resolution Specialization

Negotiation, Mediation and Conflict Resolution

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder