RS
Apr 22, 2020
This was an engaging experience that enabled me to draw on all the concepts I learnt in the previous courses.
DM
Dec 21, 2020
Probably the best MOOC of this specialization, where you can really put the theory to practice!
By Rose C•
Oct 29, 2020
I have done some courses in Mediation conflict resolution. will like to go to a higher standard.
By Caiuby F•
Aug 9, 2021
Well structured courses but the capstone for the final week requires participantion of peers via private meetings which make this part very difficult to finalize and time consuming. In addition the teachers could have used better presentations and exmples instead of just talking about the content, it was sometimes quite boring to follow,
By Georgios S•
Apr 19, 2021
Great course with a lot of information and real time examples
The only but important disadvantage at least for me is that I have completed the course 6 days ago and submitted all the necessary exercises/assignments and still waiting for 1 assignment to be revied and graded although I leave comments every day in order someone to review it (a lot of views but not reviews).
So I am still waiting for the grade of 1 exercice in order to complete the specialization.
I think that the course should be more organized and not leave the reviewing/grading on others candidates disposal - availability after a period as in this case I am waiting with no reason.
By Bhaskar D•
Dec 4, 2020
More Content with Exemplars are required and more rigour in the assignments should be incorporated to complete this course.
By Luis M•
Feb 14, 2022
Excelente especializacion, me siento honrado de haber participado y aprendido las tecnicas y el arte de la negociacion, de la mediacion y de la resolucion de conflictos en todo evento posible a nivel profesional. Presento mis felicitaciones por estas herramientas necesarias para la vida util en toda sociedad.
By Eleni L•
Mar 22, 2021
The capstone project helped me to apply my acquired from the three previous courses knowledge into very demanding projects! I am very happy to achieve all goals and learn how to manage information, deadlines and skills for one purpose! Special thanks to ESSEC business schooll for this opportunity!
By Norman S•
Apr 20, 2021
An exceptionally enriching, informative, practical and hands on course, which I believe must be undertaken by all serious corporations in order to enhance the workplace harmony. I also believe the course has the capacity to enhance family as well, diplomatic and cross cultural relations.
By Bernard D V•
Jul 3, 2020
A great capstone project. A lot of works and assessment that will challenge the knowledge that you acquired during the previous courses. Be reassured, the teacher are always excellent and helpful. A great way to finish this specialisation.
By Andreas•
May 3, 2020
Very good course! Insightful and well conducted. I would recommend to provide some additional materials (papers, web links etc.) for those learners who want to get deeper into the topics. However, wonderful experience! Thank you so much!
By Elke R•
Feb 5, 2021
I really enjoyed working on the Captstone project. It was very interesting and great fun to review others' work and to collaborate with fellow students, and an excellent way to practice our new skills. Thank you for setting this up!
By Khalid S•
Jun 2, 2021
Excellent way to practice and further learn the concepts we went through during the 3 previous courses (Negotiation fundamentals, International and cross-cultural negotiation, and Mediation and conflict resolution). Well done!
By Roberto G J•
Apr 12, 2021
This course, permitt me to analize the structure about the mediation process and apply it now. The specialization program is highly recommended. Thanks a lot to the teachers from ESSEC Business Scholl and Coursera.
By Alibek M•
Dec 30, 2020
It is important to complete all 4 in order to practice and strengthen the knowledge from previous 3 MOOCs. You just percieve it differently.
By Huizhen X•
Jun 21, 2020
Very good review courses. Learned also how to implement the knowledge learned in 3 previous courses into reality through case studies.
By Rohit S•
Apr 23, 2020
By Domenico M•
Dec 22, 2020
By Mr. B•
Nov 23, 2020
A bit of more work than expected or estimated, but it's definitely worth it!
By usman z•
Jun 8, 2020
Excellent . Good practical skills to be learn and practice in this course
By Chhay V Y•
Jun 8, 2021
Wonderful Instructor. Nice course syllabus. Recommended.
By Mohamad E M•
May 31, 2020
real timely practice and application of the ideas learnt
By Guy G•
Sep 26, 2017
Negotiation skills are always useful. Love the course.
By Antonio S S S•
Aug 6, 2019
Great information, the tutorials are super clear
By Carlos A R D•
Jun 21, 2021
El mejor curso que se pueda aprender
By Vladimir D G•
Sep 13, 2020
well documenteted, dinamic. thanks
By Parameswaran C•
Aug 15, 2020
Superior delivery and great value.