Learner Reviews & Feedback for Negotiation, Mediation, and Conflict Resolution - Capstone Project by ESSEC Business School

4.8
stars
184 ratings
47 reviews

About the Course

This course has been designed to help you apply knowledge, skills, and know-how you have developed in negotiation and in mediation, both as a result of your own practice and the follow up of the previous Courses of the ESSEC “Negotiation, Mediation, and Conflict Resolution” specialization. Before you enroll this course, we strongly recommend that you acquire the necessary pre-requisites. A number of tools, concepts, and methods are outlined in 3 MOOCS: Negotiation Fundamentals, Cross-cultural Negotiations, and Mediation & Conflict Resolution. To be more specific, the following subjects must be mastered: - Get prepared for any negotiation; - Avoid traps; - Know how to prompt value-creating partnerships; - Structure an effective negotiation sequence; - Bargain in an efficient and respectful manner; - Overcome deadlocks; - Manager cultural differences in a negotiation; - Define what a mediation is and choose when to use it; - List different types of mediation; - Identify typical challenges and difficulties that most mediators face; - Choose the adequate strategies within a repertoire of options; - Identify the do’s and don’ts in mediation. The purpose of this course is to help you to put everything together, sharpen your skills and enhance your command of negotiation techniques and behaviors. We’ve designed this MOOC in a highly interactive way. You will be engaged in a negotiation with peers. You will demonstrate your improved capacity to analyze, and therefore conduct, negotiations and mediation. This capstone project will comprise three exercises. Here is an overview. In the first exercise, you will analyse a real-life negotiation of your own choice. As an expert of negotiation dynamics, you will provide your reader with a detailed analysis of this real negotiation. Indeed as a professional, your task might not always be to conduct a negotiation - but to analyse what is going on in a given negotiation, or to help others (your boss, for instance) get ready for a high-stake negotiation. Guidelines will be provided in a separate document, to help you structure your assignment. For the second exercise, you will negotiate directly with a peer. We’ve prepared a business case inspired from a true story. The third exercise is linked to the previous one. Imagine that this negotiation is not successful, and that the relationship between the two negotiators becomes too tense. You will be asked to step into the shoes of a mediator - and to structure a mediation process. Each of these three exercises will be peer-evaluated. As a result, it is really worth your engagement! Go ahead, engage fully into the exercises - you will have fun, and you will make further progress for real-life negotiation, mediation, and conflict management....

Top reviews

RS

Apr 22, 2020

This was an engaging experience that enabled me to draw on all the concepts I learnt in the previous courses.

DM

Dec 21, 2020

Probably the best MOOC of this specialization, where you can really put the theory to practice!

By Rose C

Oct 29, 2020

I have done some courses in Mediation conflict resolution. will like to go to a higher standard.

By Caiuby F

Aug 9, 2021

Well structured courses but the capstone for the final week requires participantion of peers via private meetings which make this part very difficult to finalize and time consuming. In addition the teachers could have used better presentations and exmples instead of just talking about the content, it was sometimes quite boring to follow,

By Georgios S

Apr 19, 2021

Great course with a lot of information and real time examples

The only but important disadvantage at least for me is that I have completed the course 6 days ago and submitted all the necessary exercises/assignments and still waiting for 1 assignment to be revied and graded although I leave comments every day in order someone to review it (a lot of views but not reviews).

So I am still waiting for the grade of 1 exercice in order to complete the specialization.

I think that the course should be more organized and not leave the reviewing/grading on others candidates disposal - availability after a period as in this case I am waiting with no reason.

By Bhaskar D

Dec 4, 2020

More Content with Exemplars are required and more rigour in the assignments should be incorporated to complete this course.

By Luis M

Feb 14, 2022

E​xcelente especializacion, me siento honrado de haber participado y aprendido las tecnicas y el arte de la negociacion, de la mediacion y de la resolucion de conflictos en todo evento posible a nivel profesional. Presento mis felicitaciones por estas herramientas necesarias para la vida util en toda sociedad.

By Eleni L

Mar 22, 2021

The capstone project helped me to apply my acquired from the three previous courses knowledge into very demanding projects! I am very happy to achieve all goals and learn how to manage information, deadlines and skills for one purpose! Special thanks to ESSEC business schooll for this opportunity!

By Norman S

Apr 20, 2021

An exceptionally enriching, informative, practical and hands on course, which I believe must be undertaken by all serious corporations in order to enhance the workplace harmony. I also believe the course has the capacity to enhance family as well, diplomatic and cross cultural relations.

By Bernard D V

Jul 3, 2020

A great capstone project. A lot of works and assessment that will challenge the knowledge that you acquired during the previous courses. Be reassured, the teacher are always excellent and helpful. A great way to finish this specialisation.

By Andreas

May 3, 2020

Very good course! Insightful and well conducted. I would recommend to provide some additional materials (papers, web links etc.) for those learners who want to get deeper into the topics. However, wonderful experience! Thank you so much!

By Elke R

Feb 5, 2021

I really enjoyed working on the Captstone project. It was very interesting and great fun to review others' work and to collaborate with fellow students, and an excellent way to practice our new skills. Thank you for setting this up!

By Khalid S

Jun 2, 2021

Excellent way to practice and further learn the concepts we went through during the 3 previous courses (Negotiation fundamentals, International and cross-cultural negotiation, and Mediation and conflict resolution). Well done!

By Roberto G J

Apr 12, 2021

This course, permitt me to analize the structure about the mediation process and apply it now. The specialization program is highly recommended. Thanks a lot to the teachers from ESSEC Business Scholl and Coursera.

By Alibek M

Dec 30, 2020

It is important to complete all 4 in order to practice and strengthen the knowledge from previous 3 MOOCs. You just percieve it differently.

By Huizhen X

Jun 21, 2020

Very good review courses. Learned also how to implement the knowledge learned in 3 previous courses into reality through case studies.

By Rohit S

Apr 23, 2020

This was an engaging experience that enabled me to draw on all the concepts I learnt in the previous courses.

By Domenico M

Dec 22, 2020

Probably the best MOOC of this specialization, where you can really put the theory to practice!

By Mr. B

Nov 23, 2020

A bit of more work than expected or estimated, but it's definitely worth it!

By usman z

Jun 8, 2020

Excellent . Good practical skills to be learn and practice in this course

By Chhay V Y

Jun 8, 2021

Wonderful Instructor. Nice course syllabus. Recommended.

By Mohamad E M

May 31, 2020

real timely practice and application of the ideas learnt

By Guy G

Sep 26, 2017

Negotiation skills are always useful. Love the course.

By Antonio S S S

Aug 6, 2019

Great information, the tutorials are super clear

By Carlos A R D

Jun 21, 2021

El mejor curso que se pueda aprender

By Vladimir D G

Sep 13, 2020

well documenteted, dinamic. thanks

By Parameswaran C

Aug 15, 2020

Superior delivery and great value.

