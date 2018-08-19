This course gives you access to negotiation practical tools and best practices gathered by Professor Aurélien Colson & his team from assignments in more than seventy countries and in a wide set of sectors, be they services, industry, high tech, or public organizations.
This course is part of the Negotiation, Mediation and Conflict Resolution Specialization
ESSEC Business School
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Negotiation strategy
In this module you'll have an overview of negotiation strategy. You will be able to understand why negotiation is so important. It introduces the three dimensions of any negotiation: People, Problem, and Process. You will explore two fundamental tools of the negotiator: active listening, and effective speaking. Last, you will become acquainted with a list of counterproductive assumptions about negotiation.
Negotiation preparation
In this module, you'll have to focus on negotiation preparation. It will show you how to get ready for any negotiation, even though you might not have a lot of time to prepare for it. This module will introduce you to a check-list of 10 points to focus on in order to get really ready for any negotiation, anywhere, anytime.
Value creation & Value claiming
This module gathers several learning goals. It will help you analyse the typical factors of failure or deadlock in negotiation, and develop proper responses. It will help you negotiate on behalf of others: getting the right instructions and respecting your negotiation mandate. You will also learn about techniques to create value through negotiation. Last but not least, this module will introduce you to the most typical bargaining techniques - and how to counter them!
Negotiation process
This last module will help you plan the necessary sequence of a negotiation, and organise them effectively in scheduled phases. This will help you do “first things first” and take care of what is truly essential in a negotiation. Last, this module will show you how to discuss power balance around the negotiation table.
It gave an insight into how negotiation is everywhere!!! Getting to know the 10 preparation points of negotiation was really a eye opener. Thoroughly enjoy this course..
I really interested in the mode of delivery of the course and have acquired a lot of skills that will enable me in my future career and negotiation instances.
Very thorough. The quizes are at times a bit unrelated to the material covered in the videos but I suppose that if you buy the book, things are more clear.
A good course to learn the essentials of Negotiations. However, more real case studies or enactments/reading material would have helped. Overall great experience.
About the Negotiation, Mediation and Conflict Resolution Specialization
This specialization is intended for managers - from business, public administration, international organizations or NGOs - who want to go beyond intuition and acquire proven tools to help them achieve greater success in negotiation.
