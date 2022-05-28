In this course, you will learn crucial skills needed to understand the intricate dynamics that go into the process of negotiation, and how you can go into your negotiation confident and fully prepared.
NegotiationsUniversity of Pennsylvania
About this Course
Offered by
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1 – Framework
In this module, you will learn the basic structure of every negotiation process. You will review the stages of a negotiation, and what steps you should take to prepare. You will also learn about how to exchange information effectively, and how the information exchange process can influence negotiated outcomes. You will also learn how best to exchange offers. You will reinforce these concepts through peer discussions and by completing an actual negotiation in a setting of your choice. By the end of this module, you will be able to think about negotiations systematically, and you will be better positioned to start and close a negotiation with any counterpart.
Module 2 – Negotiation Fundamentals
In this module, you will learn foundational concepts to improve your negotiation outcomes. You will learn about implicit beliefs and how they can affect your mindset prior to a negotiation. You will also learn about the Zone of Agreement, and how perceptions of the bargaining zone impact your first offer and bargaining position. Next, you will discover ways to use leverage in your negotiations, and how to add issues to make any negotiation more integrative. You will then discover ways to ask questions—and to listen to answers—to increase the likelihood that you will gain information. Finally, we will integrate key lessons to the applied context of employment negotiations. By the end of this module, you will have gained insight into how implicit beliefs influence your ability to succeed in a negotiation, how to add issues and use leverage, and how to best ask questions to gather the information that you need.
Module 3 – Negotiation Dynamics
In this module, you will learn how to contend with deception, a prevalent challenge in nearly every negotiation context. Next, you will learn about ethics and trust in negotiation. You will learn how to build trust and in whom you should place your trust. You will also gain insight into your own personality by completing the guilt-proneness scale, and learn how guilt-proneness influences negotiations. You will learn about power dynamics, time pressure, and how to manage teams in negotiations. By the end of this module, you will have learned how to detect and counter deception, gained insight into your own guilt-proneness, how to build trust, and how power and time pressure shape negotiation outcomes.
Module 4 –Negotiator Mindset
In this module, you will learn how emotion influences negotiations. You will first learn about emotional regulation and how different emotional states influence how we interact with others. Next, you will learn how to manage and deal with anxiety before and during the negotiation process, as well as how to diffuse anger when dealing with a counterpart. Lastly, you will learn how to use humor to build relationships. By the end of this module, you will understand how recognizing and regulating emotion can make you more successful in any negotiation. By understanding how to use humor, diffuse anger, and manage your own emotions, you will become a far more effective negotiator.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.