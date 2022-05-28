About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Module 1 – Framework

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 82 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2 – Negotiation Fundamentals

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 85 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3 – Negotiation Dynamics

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 70 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4 –Negotiator Mindset

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 71 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

