About this Course

Learner Career Outcomes

25%

started a new career after completing these courses

32%

got a tangible career benefit from this course

11%

got a pay increase or promotion
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 32 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Game Theory
  • Negotiation
  • Collaboration
  • Principled Negotiation

Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction / What is the Pie?

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 58 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Negotiation Caselets

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 52 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Zincit Case

5 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 68 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Outpsider Case

4 hours to complete
31 videos (Total 78 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes

INTRODUCTION TO NEGOTIATION: A STRATEGIC PLAYBOOK FOR BECOMING A PRINCIPLED AND PERSUASIVE NEGOTIATOR

